Hearing of third term appeal set for Feb 28 at CCJ

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will tentatively hear Guyana’s appeal on the constitutionality of presidential term limits on February 28, according to the court’s schedule of sittings posted on its website.

According to the schedule, the case will be heard via video at 10am in the seat of the Trinidad-based court. Both the date and the time set are tentative.

On February 6, 2018, a case management conference was held to set dates for the hearing of the appeal filed by the Attorney General Basil Williams and then Speaker of the National Assembly Raphael Trotman who were named in a court action filed by private citizen Cedrick Richardson.

The appeal is ….