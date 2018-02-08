ICJ decision on border controversy will be binding – Sir Shridath

The ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy will be binding, foreign policy expect and Legal Advisor to the government, Sir Shridath Ramphal says.
“The decision of the court will be binding. It is not going to be in an advisory capacity,” the foreign policy expert yesterday told reporters on the sidelines of the oil and gas conference, being held at the Marriott Hotel.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge has said that government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
“It’s an international treaty….
1,100 more cops needed in T&T
(Trinidad Express) There are over 7,000 police officers in the Police Service, but 1,100 more are needed.
People pressure can force changes to Exxon contract – Jan Mangal
Stating that the 2% royalty on oil from ExxonMobil was way below global standards and that the tax regime should have been greater, Presidential Advisor on Petroleum, Dr Jan Mangal says pressure from the citizenry has the potential to influence government to revise the contract with the American company.
Jagdeo says no to nominees for Chancellor, CJ
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after weeks of deliberation yesterday relayed his disapproval to President David Granger of the latter’s nominees for Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.
ExxonMobil plays up economic growth here
A major oil conference got underway yesterday with ExxonMobil playing up the economic growth that Guyana will see from its offshore operations but the intended main speaker, President David Granger did not appear as he was said to have been “unavoidably detained”.
Man gets 40 years for knifepoint rape
A 41-year-old man who broke into a woman’s house and raped her at knife point, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 40 years in prison, after a jury unanimously found him guilty of the offence.