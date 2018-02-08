ICJ decision on border controversy will be binding – Sir Shridath

The ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy will be binding, foreign policy expect and Legal Advisor to the government, Sir Shridath Ramphal says.

“The decision of the court will be binding. It is not going to be in an advisory capacity,” the foreign policy expert yesterday told reporters on the sidelines of the oil and gas conference, being held at the Marriott Hotel.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge has said that government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.

“It’s an international treaty….