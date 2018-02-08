Key witness denies fabricating story

The trial of the four men charged in relation to the $550 million in cocaine discovered hidden in lumber continued yesterday with the cross-examination of the main witness, Hakeem Mohammed by three defence attorneys

Well-known motorbike racer Stephen Vieira, 33, of Middle and Cummings streets, Georgetown; along with Sherwayne De Abreu, 35, of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara; and motor racers Tazim Gafoor, 45, and his son, Nazim Gafoor, 20, of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara were charged jointly on May 31.

The men are accused of having in their possession 84.9 kilos of cocaine between March 1 and May 12, 2017 at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

During yesterday’s hearing, Mohamed ….