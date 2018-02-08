Man gets 40 years for knifepoint rape

A 41-year-old man who broke into a woman’s house and raped her at knife point, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 40 years in prison, after a jury unanimously found him guilty of the offence.

When given a chance to speak, a seemingly shocked Julius Branker, professed his innocence after the foreman ann-ounced the verdict.

He stated he was not guilty, and that the police knew where he could have been found if they wanted him.

For his part, defence attorney Maxwell McKay said that ….