Porter dies after Kuru Kururu accident

A 46-year-old porter lost his life and another man was injured after they were stuck down on Tuesday evening by a motorcar along the Kuru Kururu Public Road while examining their truck.

Dexter Conway, a father of five who resided at Old Road Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital at Diamond where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the truck, Elroy Savory, 30 of Lot 128 Kuru Kururu Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway was also injured. He was taken to the said hospital where he was treated and sent away.

At the time of the accident ….