Porter dies after Kuru Kururu accident

A 46-year-old porter lost his life and another man was injured after they were stuck down on Tuesday evening by a motorcar along the Kuru Kururu Public Road while examining their truck.
Dexter Conway, a father of five who resided at Old Road Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital at Diamond where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver of the truck, Elroy Savory, 30 of Lot 128 Kuru Kururu Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway was also injured. He was taken to the said hospital where he was treated and sent away.
At the time of the accident ….
1,100 more cops needed in T&T
(Trinidad Express) There are over 7,000 police officers in the Police Service, but 1,100 more are needed.
People pressure can force changes to Exxon contract – Jan Mangal
Stating that the 2% royalty on oil from ExxonMobil was way below global standards and that the tax regime should have been greater, Presidential Advisor on Petroleum, Dr Jan Mangal says pressure from the citizenry has the potential to influence government to revise the contract with the American company.
Jagdeo says no to nominees for Chancellor, CJ
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after weeks of deliberation yesterday relayed his disapproval to President David Granger of the latter’s nominees for Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.
ExxonMobil plays up economic growth here
A major oil conference got underway yesterday with ExxonMobil playing up the economic growth that Guyana will see from its offshore operations but the intended main speaker, President David Granger did not appear as he was said to have been “unavoidably detained”.
Man gets 40 years for knifepoint rape
A 41-year-old man who broke into a woman’s house and raped her at knife point, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 40 years in prison, after a jury unanimously found him guilty of the offence.