South Ruimveldt pensioner slapped awake by bandits, robbed of $6m

A South Ruimveldt pensioner was during the wee hours of yesterday awakened by slaps in her face by masked bandits who later carted off over $6M in valuables including her motor vehicle.

The ordeal which lasted for about two hours took place at Lot 3202 Rosa Drive, South Ruimveldt. Seventy-one-year-old Joy Proctor was robbed of her Dualis motor jeep, PWW 2862, a quantity of cash and gold jewellery and several household and electronic items.

The bandits gained entry into the house by using a ladder and removing several louvre panes from a kitchen window.

According to the police, investigations ….