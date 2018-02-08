West Ruimveldt roads going from bad to worse due to increased traffic

West Ruimveldt residents say increased traffic through the area is making bad streets worse.

Residents singled out Hibiscus Drive and said that as a result of two large speed humps being placed along the southern end of Hunter Street, it is being used as an alternative route by Route 47 minibuses.

“…I mean I glad that they build the two speed humps ’cause them drivers does used to want to speed down that street there to catch the light if they going to the East Bank Highway or turning onto Mandela [Avenue]. But since the bumps they get slow down big time and traffic sometimes does build up from the junction straight to Front Road and them bus man and other drivers that driving Back Road does cut through the corner before and use this [Hibiscus] street and now it bruk up, bruk up,” a resident, Ramesh Singh, told this newspaper last Friday.

Because of the ….