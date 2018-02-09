Accused in fatal Turning Point shooting freed due to lack of evidence

Edward Skeete and Nabadingi Gobin were yesterday morning freed of the murder of Ryan Clementson, who was reportedly shot near the Turning Point Snackette in Tucville in July, 2015.
The charge against Skeete, known as “Pretty Boy,” and Gobin, called “Dangles,” was that they murdered Clementson on July 24th, 2015.
At the conclusion of a voir dire, which was being conducted during their trial, Justice Navindra Singh ruled that the state had presented insufficient evidence against the men for the capital indictment.
In the circumstances, the judge….
U.S. Congress votes to end brief government shutdown
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate early today in approving a bill to end an overnight federal shutdown, sparing Republicans further embarrassment and averting serious interruption of the government’s business.
Judges likely to be appointed to act as Chancellor, CJ
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday signalled that Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards would likely be appointed to act as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, in light of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s withholding of his agreement for their substantive appointments.
Rosignol pastor gets 40 years for raping minor
Pastor Andrew Hannibale, the Founder of the Faith Deliverance Ministries, was sentenced to 40 years in jail yesterday for the rape of a minor.
Jagdeo offers no objection to Integrity Commission nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has offered a no objection to the appointment of four persons, including three attorneys, as members of the Integrity Commission.
Ex-cop charged with raping three-year-old
A 57-year-old ex-policeman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a child.