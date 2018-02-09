Accused in fatal Turning Point shooting freed due to lack of evidence

Edward Skeete and Nabadingi Gobin were yesterday morning freed of the murder of Ryan Clementson, who was reportedly shot near the Turning Point Snackette in Tucville in July, 2015.

The charge against Skeete, known as “Pretty Boy,” and Gobin, called “Dangles,” was that they murdered Clementson on July 24th, 2015.

At the conclusion of a voir dire, which was being conducted during their trial, Justice Navindra Singh ruled that the state had presented insufficient evidence against the men for the capital indictment.

In the circumstances, the judge….