City not yet notified of CH&PA plan to relocate squatters to Cummings Lodge

Georgetown’s Town Clerk Royston King yesterday said that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is yet to inform the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of its plan to develop a portion of land located behind Cummings Lodge to relocate squatters.

The identified land is also a part of Georgetown.

King told Stabroek News that the M&CC has not received any correspondence from the housing agency to develop the area. “We anticipate that once the plans are finalised the Central Housing and Planning Authority would engage us and we would be duly notified,” King stated.

Lyndon Hilliman, constituency councillor of Constituency Six (Cummings Lodge North, Central & South, Pattensen/Turkeyen South), ….