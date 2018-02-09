Ex-cop charged with raping three-year-old

A 57-year-old ex-policeman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a child.
The charge against Deon Aaron states that on March 14th, 2016, at Friendship Squatting Area, he engaged in sexual penetration of a three-year-old.
Aaron was not required to plead to the charge, which was read to him at an in-camera hearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.
The magistrate remanded the man to prison and adjourned the matter until February 22nd.
U.S. Congress votes to end brief government shutdown
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate early today in approving a bill to end an overnight federal shutdown, sparing Republicans further embarrassment and averting serious interruption of the government’s business.
Judges likely to be appointed to act as Chancellor, CJ
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday signalled that Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards would likely be appointed to act as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, in light of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s withholding of his agreement for their substantive appointments.
Rosignol pastor gets 40 years for raping minor
Pastor Andrew Hannibale, the Founder of the Faith Deliverance Ministries, was sentenced to 40 years in jail yesterday for the rape of a minor.
Jagdeo offers no objection to Integrity Commission nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has offered a no objection to the appointment of four persons, including three attorneys, as members of the Integrity Commission.
City not yet notified of CH&PA plan to relocate squatters to Cummings Lodge
Georgetown’s Town Clerk Royston King yesterday said that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is yet to inform the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of its plan to develop a portion of land located behind Cummings Lodge to relocate squatters.