Ex-cop charged with raping three-year-old

A 57-year-old ex-policeman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a child.

The charge against Deon Aaron states that on March 14th, 2016, at Friendship Squatting Area, he engaged in sexual penetration of a three-year-old.

Aaron was not required to plead to the charge, which was read to him at an in-camera hearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The magistrate remanded the man to prison and adjourned the matter until February 22nd.