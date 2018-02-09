Gov’t working to stem illicit weapons from Brazil – Harmon

Government is working to strengthen border security so as to stem the flow of illegal weapons into Guyana from Brazil.

“We do not manufacture guns in Guyana. We are paying attention to what happens at our borders because when you look at the guns recovered by the police and you check on the country of origin it is Brazil,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon explained yesterday while noting that government is very concerned about crime and committed to providing citizens and investors a safe place to work.

He explained that three major efforts have been made in attempts to improve internal security. These include the provision of equipment to the Guyana Police Force, the training and retraining of officers and increased efforts to improve citizens’ partnership so that they can be assets in dealing with crime and the criminal situation.

“Every single week at the ….