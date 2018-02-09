Gov’t working to stem illicit weapons from Brazil – Harmon

Government is working to strengthen border security so as to stem the flow of illegal weapons into Guyana from Brazil.
“We do not manufacture guns in Guyana. We are paying attention to what happens at our borders because when you look at the guns recovered by the police and you check on the country of origin it is Brazil,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon explained yesterday while noting that government is very concerned about crime and committed to providing citizens and investors a safe place to work.
He explained that three major efforts have been made in attempts to improve internal security. These include the provision of equipment to the Guyana Police Force, the training and retraining of officers and increased efforts to improve citizens’ partnership so that they can be assets in dealing with crime and the criminal situation.
“Every single week at the ….
U.S. Congress votes to end brief government shutdown
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate early today in approving a bill to end an overnight federal shutdown, sparing Republicans further embarrassment and averting serious interruption of the government’s business.
Judges likely to be appointed to act as Chancellor, CJ
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday signalled that Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards would likely be appointed to act as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, in light of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s withholding of his agreement for their substantive appointments.
Rosignol pastor gets 40 years for raping minor
Pastor Andrew Hannibale, the Founder of the Faith Deliverance Ministries, was sentenced to 40 years in jail yesterday for the rape of a minor.
Jagdeo offers no objection to Integrity Commission nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has offered a no objection to the appointment of four persons, including three attorneys, as members of the Integrity Commission.
Ex-cop charged with raping three-year-old
A 57-year-old ex-policeman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a child.