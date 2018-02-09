GPL linesman, constable slashed during Sophia disconnection bid

A 64 year-old pensioner yesterday violently attacked and wounded an employee of the Guyana Power & Light Inc. who was a member of a disconnection crew that went to the Lot 128 Sophia resident’s home to disconnect her electricity, the police said today.
Minutes later, a police patrol responded and during the process of arresting the female suspect, who was still armed with a knife which she allegedly used to stab her victim to his right jaw, slashed the female rank on her left hand before being subdued.
The victims were escorted to the GPHC where they were treated; the Woman Constable was sent away whilst the Linesman was admitted in a stable condition. Today he was discharged.
The suspect, whom investigators learned is suffering from a mental disorder, has been released on bail and the case file will soon be forwarded for advice, police said.
Guyana aiming at intensified defence co-operation with Brazil
In the presence of Brazil’s defence minister, President David Granger today signalled a desire for stronger defence cooperation with Brasilia in light of what he said was the “present situation in the northern coast of South America”, an apparent reference to the situation in Venezuela.
Wismar man fatally stabbed by ex-wife’s new partner
The Police say they are investigating the death of Orlando Flatts c/d ‘Orandy’ or ‘Rango’, 24 years, a taxi driver of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden which occurred about 12.30 this morning at Lot 74 Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
Amended pact with Exxon subsidiary says gov’t `inaction’ also constitutes force majeure
Government “inaction” would also form grounds for the declaration of force majeure by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) based on an amendment concluded in 2016 to the 1999 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).
U.S. Congress votes to end brief government shutdown
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate early today in approving a bill to end an overnight federal shutdown, sparing Republicans further embarrassment and averting serious interruption of the government’s business.
Judges likely to be appointed to act as Chancellor, CJ
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday signalled that Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards would likely be appointed to act as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, in light of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s withholding of his agreement for their substantive appointments.