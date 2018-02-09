Jagdeo offers no objection to Integrity Commission nominees

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has offered a no objection to the appointment of four persons, including three attorneys, as members of the Integrity Commission.

By way of letter, Jagdeo on Wednesday indicated to President David Granger that he had no objection to the appointments of attorney Kumar Doraisami, attorney Thandi McAllister, attorney Rosemary Benjamin-Noble and Pandit Rabindranauth Persaud.

The letter, which was released to the media, states, “I offer no objection to the four (4) persons whom you have identified for appointment to the Integrity Commission in accordance with section 3 (4) of the Integrity Commission Act….”

“I consider the totality of ….