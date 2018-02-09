Judges likely to be appointed to act as Chancellor, CJ

Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday signalled that Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards would likely be appointed to act as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, in light of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s withholding of his agreement for their substantive appointments.

“There is a constitutional provision which we will look at and if, in fact, there is no agreement for them to be appointed in the substantive position, then, as I said, there is [a] constitutional provision for them to be appointed otherwise,” Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing.

In a statement last night, the Ministry of the Presidency said that President David Granger said yesterday that he is going to be receiving legal advice on the matter.

“The problem that has ….