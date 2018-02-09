Prosecution closes case against accused in murders of church elders

With the prosecution closing its case yesterday, one of the three accused in the murders of Constance Fraser, 89, and Phyllis Caesar, 77, who were found dead in their South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown home last year, is expected to respond today.
Those charged are Imran Khan, called Christopher Khan, of Independence Boulevard; Stephen Jason Andrews, of Albouystown; and Phillip Suffrien, also of Albouystown.
The charge against the trio states between October 2nd and October 3rd, 2017, at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, they murdered Fraser and Caesar.
When the preliminary inquiry ….
U.S. Congress votes to end brief government shutdown
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate early today in approving a bill to end an overnight federal shutdown, sparing Republicans further embarrassment and averting serious interruption of the government’s business.
Judges likely to be appointed to act as Chancellor, CJ
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday signalled that Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards would likely be appointed to act as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, in light of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s withholding of his agreement for their substantive appointments.
Rosignol pastor gets 40 years for raping minor
Pastor Andrew Hannibale, the Founder of the Faith Deliverance Ministries, was sentenced to 40 years in jail yesterday for the rape of a minor.
Jagdeo offers no objection to Integrity Commission nominees
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has offered a no objection to the appointment of four persons, including three attorneys, as members of the Integrity Commission.
Ex-cop charged with raping three-year-old
A 57-year-old ex-policeman was yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a child.