Corentyne man gets 12 years for killing pensioner

Murder accused Narvin Sugrim Andrews, who was on remand for almost seven years at the New Amsterdam Prison, finally got his day in court this week and he was sentenced to 12 years in jail after pleading guilty to a lesser count of manslaughter.

The sentence was handed down on Tuesday by Justice Sandil Kissoon, who also instructed that the Director of Prison deduct the time that Andrews had spent as a prisoner on remand from the sentence.

Andrews had been on remand for six years and ten months.

He was charged with….