Fisherman shot, robbed of $7M after bank withdrawal

A fisherman was shot and robbed of $7 million in cash along the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara yesterday, less than an hour after he had withdrawn the money from a commercial bank.

The attack on Eddy Brandon, called ‘Stevo,’ 50, of Cove and John, was carried out by two men around 11.50 am as he and his daughter were making their way home after exiting a Route 44 minibus that they caught after leaving the bank.

Brandon attempted to fight off his attackers but was shot once to his left leg and he was gun-butted in full view of his daughter, Analisa, 17, after refusing to hand over the envelope containing the cash.

Following the attack,….