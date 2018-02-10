Goed Fortuin businessman remanded over cocaine in fish found at airport

A Goed Fortuin businessman was yesterday re-manded to prison after he was charged with trafficking 20.6 pounds of cocaine, which were found in frozen fish by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Amir Ally, 30, of Lot P Goed Fortuin Housing scheme, West Bank Demerara, was read a charge which stated that on February 6th, at the CJIA, he trafficked 9.366 kilos (equivalent to 20.6 pounds) of cocaine.

Ally denied the charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

CANU prosecutor Konyo Sandiford ….