Three accused to stand trial for murders of church elders

The three accused in the murders of pensioners Constance Fraser, 89, and Phyllis Caesar, 77, who were found dead in their South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown home last year, were yesterday committed to stand trial.

Imran Khan, called Christopher Khan, Stephen Jason Andrews, and Phillip Suffrien, all of Albouystown, were committed to stand trial after Georgetown magistrate Judy Latchman found that a prima facie case had been made out against them at the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge.

The charge against the three men states that between October 2nd and October 3rd, 2017, at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, they murdered Fraser and Caesar. The two women were discovered around 9.30 am on October 3rd, 2017 by members of their church, the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, after several efforts to contact them proved futile.

After the prosecution had ….