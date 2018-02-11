Agriculture, renewable energy, not oil are keys for Guyana’s long-term sustainability

Although Guyana is expected to become an oil producer, energy expert Dr. Vincent Adams says agriculture and renewable energy will actually be its keys to long-term sustainability.

Adams told Sunday Stabroek that this will be what he will be telling not only government but Guyana’s citizenry when he returns this year, after serving in several top positions at the United States’ Department of Energy (DoE), to continue “giving back” to the country of his birth.

“If anything, my belief in Guyana having the potential to become the richest country on the planet is now even more strengthened with the discovery of oil. But here is a surprise coming from me: Guyana’s long-term sustainability is not oil. It’s in agriculture and renewable energy sources,” Adams said in a recent interview…..