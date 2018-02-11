Bandits escape in pensioner’s car after Land of Canaan home invasion

A Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara pensioner was on Friday evening attacked at his home, where bandits tied him up before they took their pick of his valuables and then escaped in his car.
Two bandits, including one armed with a gun, carried out the attack on Hardial Doss, 78, of Lot 143 Canaan Gardens, Land of Canaan, around 8pm, shortly after he had returned from a bank at Diamond.
Sunday Stabroek was told that the men tied him up with his belt and then carted away a quantity of valuables from his house, including a TV, two suitcases, and groceries as well as $70,000 in cash he had withdrawn from the bank and his passport…..
T&T police detain 3 more in Carnival plot
(Trinidad Guardian) Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams during an emergency press conference at the Police Services’ Administration Building in Port-of-Spain, yesterday.
Vanishing documents in Magistrates’ Courts raise concerns
The recent dismissal of a causing death by dangerous driving charge against an attorney owing to the disappearance of vital documents from the case file has raised serious questions about the security of evidence and has opened discussions on how such occurrences ought to be treated.
Ex-cop among 7 held in carjacking probe after Kuru Kururu, Vryheid’s Lust raids
The police believe they have dismantled a major carjacking operation following the discovery of suspected stolen vehicles and parts at two separate locations on Friday evening and seven persons, including an ex-policeman, are now in custody.
Agriculture, renewable energy, not oil are keys for Guyana’s long-term sustainability
Although Guyana is expected to become an oil producer, energy expert Dr. Vincent Adams says agriculture and renewable energy will actually be its keys to long-term sustainability.
Death of Ulverston mother exposes gaps in healthcare system
By Oluatoyin Alleyne and Bebi Oosman Cervical cancer patient Arlene Tyndall, who succumbed just over a week ago, was diagnosed with late stage cervical cancer last August but because of her low blood count, treatment was not immediately administered.