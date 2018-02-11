Bandits escape in pensioner’s car after Land of Canaan home invasion

A Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara pensioner was on Friday evening attacked at his home, where bandits tied him up before they took their pick of his valuables and then escaped in his car.

Two bandits, including one armed with a gun, carried out the attack on Hardial Doss, 78, of Lot 143 Canaan Gardens, Land of Canaan, around 8pm, shortly after he had returned from a bank at Diamond.

Sunday Stabroek was told that the men tied him up with his belt and then carted away a quantity of valuables from his house, including a TV, two suitcases, and groceries as well as $70,000 in cash he had withdrawn from the bank and his passport…..