Guyana in best position in 52 years

President David Granger addressing the PNCR General Council at Congress Place, Sophia yesterday (PNCR photo)

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) yesterday held its first General Council meeting for the year and party leader President David Granger told the gathering that Guyana is in the best place it has been for 52 years in its border controversy with Venezuela.

Granger, who was praised at the meeting for his leading role in ensuring the border controversy reach the International Court of Justice (ICJ), was at the time delivering the feature address at the event at Congress Place, Sophia, where party leaders also stressed the importance of readiness for the upcoming local government elections.

The General Council is the second highest decision-making forum of the PNCR and meets once every quarter. The meeting yesterday was held under the theme “PNCR – The Vanguard of a Green Economy.”….

