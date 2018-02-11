RISE urges consensus on Chancellor, CJ appointments

Constitutional reform lobby group RISE Guyana Inc is urging both President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to use the “meaningful consultation” provided for in the Constitution to arrive at a consensus on the appointment of the Chancellor and Chief Justice.
“RISE Guyana urges the President and the Leader of the Opposition to use the opportunity for meaningful consultation to reach a consensus which will assure citizens that the democratic process is sacrosanct,” the group said in a statement that was issued yesterday. “No good purpose will be served if leading judges find themselves named in proceedings alleging breaches of the Constitution. RISE Guyana stands ready to assist in moving the process forward,” it added.
The statement, issued by Rise Guyana members Terrence Campbell, Marcel Gaskin, Ede Tyrell, Nadia Sagar, Renata Chuck-a-Sang, Luana Falconer, Jainarine Singh and Wil Campbell, comes in wake of Jagdeo’s withholding of agreement to the substantive appointments of Justice Kenneth Benjamin and Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively…..
