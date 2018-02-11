Vanishing documents in Magistrates’ Courts raise concerns

The recent dismissal of a causing death by dangerous driving charge against an attorney owing to the disappearance of vital documents from the case file has raised serious questions about the security of evidence and has opened discussions on how such occurrences ought to be treated.

In fact, Senior Counsel (SC) Ralph Ramkarran, while noting that the situation is cause for concern, believes that it warrants an investigation.

“In the case in question, the family and relatives of the deceased need an explanation and so does the public. There should be an inquiry and the results made public,” he told Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview…..