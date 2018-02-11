Vanishing documents in Magistrates’ Courts raise concerns

The recent dismissal of a causing death by dangerous driving charge against an attorney owing to the disappearance of vital documents from the case file has raised serious questions about the security of evidence and has opened discussions on how such occurrences ought to be treated.
In fact, Senior Counsel (SC) Ralph Ramkarran, while noting that the situation is cause for concern, believes that it warrants an investigation.
“In the case in question, the family and relatives of the deceased need an explanation and so does the public. There should be an inquiry and the results made public,” he told Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview…..
T&T police detain 3 more in Carnival plot
(Trinidad Guardian) Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams during an emergency press conference at the Police Services’ Administration Building in Port-of-Spain, yesterday.
Ex-cop among 7 held in carjacking probe after Kuru Kururu, Vryheid’s Lust raids
The police believe they have dismantled a major carjacking operation following the discovery of suspected stolen vehicles and parts at two separate locations on Friday evening and seven persons, including an ex-policeman, are now in custody.
Agriculture, renewable energy, not oil are keys for Guyana’s long-term sustainability
Although Guyana is expected to become an oil producer, energy expert Dr. Vincent Adams says agriculture and renewable energy will actually be its keys to long-term sustainability.
Death of Ulverston mother exposes gaps in healthcare system
By Oluatoyin Alleyne and Bebi Oosman Cervical cancer patient Arlene Tyndall, who succumbed just over a week ago, was diagnosed with late stage cervical cancer last August but because of her low blood count, treatment was not immediately administered.
Guyanese researchers pushing against the tide
With more than eight hours of daily laboratory work, Sophia King describes her life as a research scientist as “long and dreary with pockets of great excitement,” which for most people may be pretty ordinary.