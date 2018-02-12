AG questioned over continuing defence in challenge to ‘sale’ of Lamaha Gardens playground

Residents of Lamaha Gardens remain hopeful that a plot of land earmarked as a community playground for the past 50 years, and which they say has been sold under questionable circumstances for commercial purposes, can be returned to them for the intended purpose.
The matter, which is currently engaging the attention of the courts, is due to continue on March 6th before High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds.
Executive member of the committee of residents Ronald Alli had previously raised concerns over the sale of the land. More recently, however, Minister of Infrastructure David Patterson, who is also a resident of Lamaha Gardens, has also voiced concern…..
Cops probing murder of porter at Vergenoegen
The police today said that the body of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, EBE, was discovered about 6 am in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
T&T National Security Minister: Carnival is safe
(Trinidad Guardian) Still no name, no confirmed religious group, nationality nor what exactly the threat is or was in regard to the reported plot to disrupt Carnival 2018.
US NGOs want Exxon ousted from global transparency board
A number of US NGOs have written to the chairman of the global transparency body, EITI, seeking the removal of ExxonMobil from its board for failing to disclose tax payments over the period that the standard was implemented in the US.
Police to seek info from GRA on suspected hijacked cars
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Licence Revenue Office will be offering their assistance today to the police in the major carjacking operation that was believed cracked on Friday night.
Barbadian companies scouting export prospects here
Ten new Barbadian manufacturers and services exporters were expected to begin exploring trade and market opportunities in Guyana yesterday, according to a press release from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC).