AG questioned over continuing defence in challenge to ‘sale’ of Lamaha Gardens playground

Residents of Lamaha Gardens remain hopeful that a plot of land earmarked as a community playground for the past 50 years, and which they say has been sold under questionable circumstances for commercial purposes, can be returned to them for the intended purpose.

The matter, which is currently engaging the attention of the courts, is due to continue on March 6th before High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds.

Executive member of the committee of residents Ronald Alli had previously raised concerns over the sale of the land. More recently, however, Minister of Infrastructure David Patterson, who is also a resident of Lamaha Gardens, has also voiced concern…..