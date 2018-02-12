Corentyne fishermen stuck at sea as No. 43 channel blocked up

Several Corentyne fishermen are presently stuck out at sea as the Number 43 Village, Corentyne channel is blocked due to a build-up of mud which began three week ago.
Additionally, close to one hundred fishermen are at home since they cannot access the Corentyne River to ply their trade because of the blockage.
The fishermen yesterday said that they had made contact with regional officials on the problem.
Regional Chairman, David Armogan, when contacted said that he was in the process of speaking with the water users’ authority in the area to start the pump either yesterday afternoon or this morning for some four hours in hopes that it would “blow out” the blockage…..
Cops probing murder of porter at Vergenoegen
The police today said that the body of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, EBE, was discovered about 6 am in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
T&T National Security Minister: Carnival is safe
(Trinidad Guardian) Still no name, no confirmed religious group, nationality nor what exactly the threat is or was in regard to the reported plot to disrupt Carnival 2018.
US NGOs want Exxon ousted from global transparency board
A number of US NGOs have written to the chairman of the global transparency body, EITI, seeking the removal of ExxonMobil from its board for failing to disclose tax payments over the period that the standard was implemented in the US.
Police to seek info from GRA on suspected hijacked cars
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Licence Revenue Office will be offering their assistance today to the police in the major carjacking operation that was believed cracked on Friday night.
Barbadian companies scouting export prospects here
Ten new Barbadian manufacturers and services exporters were expected to begin exploring trade and market opportunities in Guyana yesterday, according to a press release from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC).