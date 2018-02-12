Corentyne fishermen stuck at sea as No. 43 channel blocked up

Several Corentyne fishermen are presently stuck out at sea as the Number 43 Village, Corentyne channel is blocked due to a build-up of mud which began three week ago.

Additionally, close to one hundred fishermen are at home since they cannot access the Corentyne River to ply their trade because of the blockage.

The fishermen yesterday said that they had made contact with regional officials on the problem.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, when contacted said that he was in the process of speaking with the water users’ authority in the area to start the pump either yesterday afternoon or this morning for some four hours in hopes that it would “blow out” the blockage…..