Cove and John man remains convinced $7m robbery aided by bank employee

The past few weeks of Eddy Brandon’s life have been marred by two tragic events—the first created by the death of his wife, the other, the loss of his life savings; scooped up by armed bandits in a matter of seconds.
The Cove and John man is just the latest victim in a chain of recent robberies, where customers appear to have been trailed from city banks after withdrawing large amounts of cash.
Brandon, 50, has worked as a fish vendor for the past 15 years, trading at Nabaclis, Golden Grove, and within his village. He is father to two children, ages 14 and 17, and until recently, was husband to their mother, and sole-bread winner of the family…..
Cops probing murder of porter at Vergenoegen
The police today said that the body of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, EBE, was discovered about 6 am in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
T&T National Security Minister: Carnival is safe
(Trinidad Guardian) Still no name, no confirmed religious group, nationality nor what exactly the threat is or was in regard to the reported plot to disrupt Carnival 2018.
US NGOs want Exxon ousted from global transparency board
A number of US NGOs have written to the chairman of the global transparency body, EITI, seeking the removal of ExxonMobil from its board for failing to disclose tax payments over the period that the standard was implemented in the US.
Police to seek info from GRA on suspected hijacked cars
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Licence Revenue Office will be offering their assistance today to the police in the major carjacking operation that was believed cracked on Friday night.
Barbadian companies scouting export prospects here
Ten new Barbadian manufacturers and services exporters were expected to begin exploring trade and market opportunities in Guyana yesterday, according to a press release from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC).