Cove and John man remains convinced $7m robbery aided by bank employee

The past few weeks of Eddy Brandon’s life have been marred by two tragic events—the first created by the death of his wife, the other, the loss of his life savings; scooped up by armed bandits in a matter of seconds.

The Cove and John man is just the latest victim in a chain of recent robberies, where customers appear to have been trailed from city banks after withdrawing large amounts of cash.

Brandon, 50, has worked as a fish vendor for the past 15 years, trading at Nabaclis, Golden Grove, and within his village. He is father to two children, ages 14 and 17, and until recently, was husband to their mother, and sole-bread winner of the family…..