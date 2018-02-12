Man remanded over robbery at Abdul Wahab General Store

A man on Friday appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court charged with the robbery committed on the Abdul Wahab General Store last Saturday at Klien-Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Kevin Edghill, 22, a miner of Samaroo Dam, Klien-Pouderoyen, WBD, appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The charge read that on Saturday 3rd of February being armed with a weapon that is to say a gun, he robbed Bebe Wahab, Kashieve Wahab, 29, and Siddeeqah Khan of a firearm, a quantity of Jewellery and an undisclosed amount of cash…..
Cops probing murder of porter at Vergenoegen
The police today said that the body of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, EBE, was discovered about 6 am in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
T&T National Security Minister: Carnival is safe
(Trinidad Guardian) Still no name, no confirmed religious group, nationality nor what exactly the threat is or was in regard to the reported plot to disrupt Carnival 2018.
US NGOs want Exxon ousted from global transparency board
A number of US NGOs have written to the chairman of the global transparency body, EITI, seeking the removal of ExxonMobil from its board for failing to disclose tax payments over the period that the standard was implemented in the US.
Police to seek info from GRA on suspected hijacked cars
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Licence Revenue Office will be offering their assistance today to the police in the major carjacking operation that was believed cracked on Friday night.
Barbadian companies scouting export prospects here
Ten new Barbadian manufacturers and services exporters were expected to begin exploring trade and market opportunities in Guyana yesterday, according to a press release from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC).