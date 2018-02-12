Oil conference drew around 650 participants

Having drawn around 650 participants, the curtains came down on the inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) on Friday with organisers hailing networking opportunities, possible investments and the tourism boost.
“The one that has been mentioned the least is what this event has done for the tourism industry and the services sector in Guyana, because inasmuch as it does well for the networking of the oil and gas industry, it had a direct impact on tourism in the economy,” Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), Owen Verwey, told a press conference at the close at the Marriott Hotel.
Feedback so far from local hotels in George-town, he said, was that they saw occupancy increase dramatically while he pointed to the traffic where cabdrivers also spoke of an increase…..
Cops probing murder of porter at Vergenoegen
The police today said that the body of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, EBE, was discovered about 6 am in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
T&T National Security Minister: Carnival is safe
(Trinidad Guardian) Still no name, no confirmed religious group, nationality nor what exactly the threat is or was in regard to the reported plot to disrupt Carnival 2018.
US NGOs want Exxon ousted from global transparency board
A number of US NGOs have written to the chairman of the global transparency body, EITI, seeking the removal of ExxonMobil from its board for failing to disclose tax payments over the period that the standard was implemented in the US.
Police to seek info from GRA on suspected hijacked cars
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Licence Revenue Office will be offering their assistance today to the police in the major carjacking operation that was believed cracked on Friday night.
Barbadian companies scouting export prospects here
Ten new Barbadian manufacturers and services exporters were expected to begin exploring trade and market opportunities in Guyana yesterday, according to a press release from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC).