PM for heart by-pass surgery

The Minister of State, Joseph Harmon this afternoon announced that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo recently underwent a routine medical examination in Guyana which revealed that he has some cardiac issues.
Minister Harmon said that Prime Minister Nagamootoo was advised to seek further medical intervention and brought forward a planned private visit to the United States.
As a result of further examinations, the PM will undergo by-pass heart surgery tomorrow, Tuesday February 13th at a medical institution in the United States and is expected to recover fully in the coming weeks.
He is accompanied on his travel by Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo.
Brazil will not shut border to Venezuelans, seeks to organize flow
SAO PAULO, (Reuters) – Brazil will not block Venezuelans from entering the country through the border in the northern state of Roraima, but has launched a task force to organize the flow and provide resources for cities and states dealing with the refugees.
Cops probing murder of porter at Vergenoegen
The police today said that the body of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, EBE, was discovered about 6 am in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
T&T National Security Minister: Carnival is safe
(Trinidad Guardian) Still no name, no confirmed religious group, nationality nor what exactly the threat is or was in regard to the reported plot to disrupt Carnival 2018.
US NGOs want Exxon ousted from global transparency board
A number of US NGOs have written to the chairman of the global transparency body, EITI, seeking the removal of ExxonMobil from its board for failing to disclose tax payments over the period that the standard was implemented in the US.
Police to seek info from GRA on suspected hijacked cars
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Licence Revenue Office will be offering their assistance today to the police in the major carjacking operation that was believed cracked on Friday night.