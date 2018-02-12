PM for heart by-pass surgery

The Minister of State, Joseph Harmon this afternoon announced that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo recently underwent a routine medical examination in Guyana which revealed that he has some cardiac issues.

Minister Harmon said that Prime Minister Nagamootoo was advised to seek further medical intervention and brought forward a planned private visit to the United States.

As a result of further examinations, the PM will undergo by-pass heart surgery tomorrow, Tuesday February 13th at a medical institution in the United States and is expected to recover fully in the coming weeks.

He is accompanied on his travel by Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo.