Police to seek info from GRA on suspected hijacked cars

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Licence Revenue Office will be offering their assistance today to the police in the major carjacking operation that was believed cracked on Friday night.
Crime Chief Paul Williams last night told Stabroek News that seven persons including an ex-policeman, and an East Coast Demerara couple remain in police custody. He noted that after the GRA and Licence office complete their part of the investigations the police would be able to move forward with their investigation.
In a press statement on Saturday, the Guyana Police Force said that acting on information received, ranks of ‘A’ Division swooped down on a property at Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way and conducted a search that uncovered several vehicles and a quantity of parts, all suspected to have been unlawfully obtained…..
Cops probing murder of porter at Vergenoegen
The police today said that the body of Nair Khan, 30 years, a porter of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, EBE, was discovered about 6 am in a pool of blood in Vergenoegen.
T&T National Security Minister: Carnival is safe
(Trinidad Guardian) Still no name, no confirmed religious group, nationality nor what exactly the threat is or was in regard to the reported plot to disrupt Carnival 2018.
US NGOs want Exxon ousted from global transparency board
A number of US NGOs have written to the chairman of the global transparency body, EITI, seeking the removal of ExxonMobil from its board for failing to disclose tax payments over the period that the standard was implemented in the US.
Barbadian companies scouting export prospects here
Ten new Barbadian manufacturers and services exporters were expected to begin exploring trade and market opportunities in Guyana yesterday, according to a press release from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC).
AFC to miss its own deadline for Cummingsburg Accord review
There will be no discussion on the revision of the Cummingsburg Accord between the Alliance for Change (AFC) and its coalition partner, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) before Wednesday’s third anniversary as mandated by members last year.