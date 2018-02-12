Police to seek info from GRA on suspected hijacked cars

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Licence Revenue Office will be offering their assistance today to the police in the major carjacking operation that was believed cracked on Friday night.

Crime Chief Paul Williams last night told Stabroek News that seven persons including an ex-policeman, and an East Coast Demerara couple remain in police custody. He noted that after the GRA and Licence office complete their part of the investigations the police would be able to move forward with their investigation.

In a press statement on Saturday, the Guyana Police Force said that acting on information received, ranks of ‘A’ Division swooped down on a property at Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way and conducted a search that uncovered several vehicles and a quantity of parts, all suspected to have been unlawfully obtained…..