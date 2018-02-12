Stewartville jeweller robbed

A Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD) jeweller was yesterday morning robbed of $400,000 cash and a quantity of gold and silver jewellery at the Hydronie Market at around 11.30 am.

Police said Reezal Reektan, 43, of Stewartville, Railway Line, WCD, was robbed by two men and one was armed with a hand gun.

Information reaching Stabroek News revealed that the bandits, posing as customers, walked up to Reektan’s stall and enquired about a finger ring. While in conversation, one of the suspects grabbed him by his shirt and waved the gun at him…..