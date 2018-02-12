US NGOs want Exxon ousted from global transparency board

A number of US NGOs have written to the chairman of the global transparency body, EITI, seeking the removal of ExxonMobil from its board for failing to disclose tax payments over the period that the standard was implemented in the US.

The Extractive Indus-tries Transparency Initiative (EITI) is a global standard for the good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources and tracks all financial flows from companies like Exxon to governments.

Under the Donald Trump administration, the US has withdrawn from EITI which would formally release Exxon and other oil companies from reporting tax payments and other outlays to governments. The initiative by the US NGOs aims to sanction Exxon and fellow American oil giant Chevron for not complying with the EITI standard in 2015 and 2016…..