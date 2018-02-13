 Cop accused of raping fellow rank at hotel

The police are investigating the alleged rape of a special constable at a city hotel last Saturday morning.

The suspect, a police constable, is currently under close arrest assisting with the investigation.

Guyana Police Force Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release yesterday, said that the 18-year-old special constable and the suspect, who are friends, booked a hotel after a night out on Saturday.

The victim, the police said, alleged that whilst there, the suspect had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will.

The file will be sent for legal advice as soon as the investigation is completed, the police noted.