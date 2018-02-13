Cops arrest six in operation against carjackers

Police ranks in ‘A’ Division during a 10-hour operation which concluded at 3 this morning at Kurukururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, arrested six persons as part of a crackdown on carjackers.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the police said thatt wo motorcars along with a canter truck which is registered to a Barr Street, Kitty resident, loaded with a shell of a silver Toyota Spacio and a quantity of vehicle parts, suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained were seized and lodged.

The suspects are reportedly employed by an ex-policeman, who is in custody along with others assisting with the investigations.