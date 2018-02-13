Cops arrest six in operation against carjackers

Police ranks in ‘A’ Division during a 10-hour operation which concluded at 3 this morning at Kurukururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, arrested six persons as part of a crackdown on carjackers.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the police said thatt wo motorcars along with a canter truck which is registered to a Barr Street, Kitty resident, loaded with a shell of a silver Toyota Spacio and a quantity of vehicle parts, suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained were seized and lodged.
The suspects are reportedly employed by an ex-policeman, who is in custody along with others assisting with the investigations.
PM’s heart by-pass surgery successful – Harmon
Minister of State Joseph Harmon this afternoon said that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo today successfully underwent heart by-pass surgery in the United States.
East La Penitence men charged with murder of money changer
Kerwin Cordel DosSantos c/d Buffy, 24, a labourer of East La Penitence Squatting Area and George Hope c/d Gregory, 24, of HUU Freeman Street, East La Penitence were today charged with murder in the course or furtherance of a robbery committed on Shawn Nurse c/d Fabulous, police say.
Woman stabbed at Charity Waterfront, husband in custody
A housewife who was about 4 pm yesterday stabbed multiple times about her body by her husband at the Charity Water Front, Essequibo Coast, underwent emergency surgery and is presently in a serious condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Charity Hospital, police say.
Young king Helon defeats veterans
(Trinidad Guardian) Youth triumphed over experience at the Calypso Monarch competition on Sunday night as 24-year-old relative newcomer Helon Francis beat out a host of veteran calypsonians to claim his first crown.
GWI asked to produce financials to support application for rate hikes
The first public hearing to discuss the proposed rate changes by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) saw fierce opposition yesterday from the citizenry, who called for the utility company to produce a record of its accounts before proceeding any further.