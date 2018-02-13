Cops were no-show after call for help, rights activist says 

Ranks stationed at the La Grange Police Station are being accused of neglect of duty by human rights activist Akola Thompson, who says that her calls for help after a drunken ex-spouse showed up at her house and began harassing her went unanswered.

Attempts to contact Divisional Commander Leslie James, under whose purview the La Grange Police Station falls, for a comment on the case were unsuccessful.

But Thompson told Stabroek News that her former partner, with whom she shares a child, returned their daughter to her around 2.30 pm on Sunday after she spent the weekend with him…..