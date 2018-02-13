Cops were no-show after call for help, rights activist says 

Ranks stationed at the La Grange Police Station are being accused of neglect of duty by human rights activist Akola Thompson, who says that her calls for help after a drunken ex-spouse showed up at her house and began harassing her went unanswered.
Attempts to contact Divisional Commander Leslie James, under whose purview the La Grange Police Station falls, for a comment on the case were unsuccessful.
But Thompson told Stabroek News that her former partner, with whom she shares a child, returned their daughter to her around 2.30 pm on Sunday after she spent the weekend with him…..
Young king Helon defeats veterans
(Trinidad Guardian) Youth triumphed over experience at the Calypso Monarch competition on Sunday night as 24-year-old relative newcomer Helon Francis beat out a host of veteran calypsonians to claim his first crown.
GWI asked to produce financials to support application for rate hikes
The first public hearing to discuss the proposed rate changes by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) saw fierce opposition yesterday from the citizenry, who called for the utility company to produce a record of its accounts before proceeding any further.
Porter fatally stabbed by drinking buddy
A porter was fatally stabbed by his drinking partner during an argument at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday night.
Canal No. 2 teen electrocuted by fallen live wire
A 17-year-old of Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, was electrocuted after a live wire fell on him on Sunday night and the Guyana Power and Light Inc.
Cop accused of raping fellow rank at hotel
The police are investigating the alleged rape of a special constable at a city hotel last Saturday morning.