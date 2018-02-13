GWI asked to produce financials to support application for rate hikes

The first public hearing to discuss the proposed rate changes by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) saw fierce opposition yesterday from the citizenry, who called for the utility company to produce a record of its accounts before proceeding any further.

GWI’s Managing Director Dr Richard Van West-Charles has undertaken to engage the entity’s board on the possibility of accessing the documents ahead of the next hearing before the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which is scheduled for February 21st.

“…We don’t have financial statements here at all to deal with rates… when are we going to get down to the business we’re here about today? This cannot be allowed to continue hours and hours. This is ridiculous! It’s entirely ridiculous. We need to have the financial statements here…,” accountant and attorney Ramon Gaskin said as he pointed out that the presentations had gone on nearly 50 minutes and the meat of the matter had not been addressed…..