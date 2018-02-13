Local News

Magistrate commits Regan Rodrigues to face trial for Crum-Ewing murder

Regan Rodrigues

After losing a challenge to stay a ruling compelling her to commit Regan Rodrigues to stand trial for the murder of political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing, Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday committed him to be tried for the crime.

The charge against Rodrigues, who is known as ‘Grey Boy,’ stated that on March 10th, 2015, he murdered Crum-Ewing.

At the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry (PI) into the charge on June 5th, 2017, Magistrate Latchman ruled that there was no case against Rodrigues and discharged him…..

