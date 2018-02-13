Magistrate commits Regan Rodrigues to face trial for Crum-Ewing murder

After losing a challenge to stay a ruling compelling her to commit Regan Rodrigues to stand trial for the murder of political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing, Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday committed him to be tried for the crime.
The charge against Rodrigues, who is known as ‘Grey Boy,’ stated that on March 10th, 2015, he murdered Crum-Ewing.
At the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry (PI) into the charge on June 5th, 2017, Magistrate Latchman ruled that there was no case against Rodrigues and discharged him…..
Young king Helon defeats veterans
(Trinidad Guardian) Youth triumphed over experience at the Calypso Monarch competition on Sunday night as 24-year-old relative newcomer Helon Francis beat out a host of veteran calypsonians to claim his first crown.
GWI asked to produce financials to support application for rate hikes
The first public hearing to discuss the proposed rate changes by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) saw fierce opposition yesterday from the citizenry, who called for the utility company to produce a record of its accounts before proceeding any further.
Porter fatally stabbed by drinking buddy
A porter was fatally stabbed by his drinking partner during an argument at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday night.
Canal No. 2 teen electrocuted by fallen live wire
A 17-year-old of Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, was electrocuted after a live wire fell on him on Sunday night and the Guyana Power and Light Inc.
Cop accused of raping fellow rank at hotel
The police are investigating the alleged rape of a special constable at a city hotel last Saturday morning.