Man charged with breaking woman’s arm

Joseph Stewart, 68, who is accused of breaking a woman’s arm, was yesterday granted his release on $100,000 bail by a city court after he denied the charge.
It is alleged that on February 8th, 2018, at Russell Street, Charlestown, Stewart inflicted grievous bodily harm on Oslyn Adams.
The police prosecutor stated that the complainant is a friend of Stewart’s niece. The court heard that there was a misunderstanding and he asked the woman to leave, before allegedly dealing her a blow to one of her arms, causing it to break.
After Stewart pleaded not guilty to the charge, Magistrate Judy Latchman placed the man on $100,000 bail and adjourned the matter until February 26th.
Young king Helon defeats veterans
(Trinidad Guardian) Youth triumphed over experience at the Calypso Monarch competition on Sunday night as 24-year-old relative newcomer Helon Francis beat out a host of veteran calypsonians to claim his first crown.
GWI asked to produce financials to support application for rate hikes
The first public hearing to discuss the proposed rate changes by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) saw fierce opposition yesterday from the citizenry, who called for the utility company to produce a record of its accounts before proceeding any further.
Porter fatally stabbed by drinking buddy
A porter was fatally stabbed by his drinking partner during an argument at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday night.
Canal No. 2 teen electrocuted by fallen live wire
A 17-year-old of Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, was electrocuted after a live wire fell on him on Sunday night and the Guyana Power and Light Inc.
Cop accused of raping fellow rank at hotel
The police are investigating the alleged rape of a special constable at a city hotel last Saturday morning.