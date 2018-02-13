Man charged with breaking woman’s arm

Joseph Stewart, 68, who is accused of breaking a woman’s arm, was yesterday granted his release on $100,000 bail by a city court after he denied the charge.

It is alleged that on February 8th, 2018, at Russell Street, Charlestown, Stewart inflicted grievous bodily harm on Oslyn Adams.

The police prosecutor stated that the complainant is a friend of Stewart’s niece. The court heard that there was a misunderstanding and he asked the woman to leave, before allegedly dealing her a blow to one of her arms, causing it to break.

After Stewart pleaded not guilty to the charge, Magistrate Judy Latchman placed the man on $100,000 bail and adjourned the matter until February 26th.