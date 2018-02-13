Nandlall takes gov’t to court over signing bonus

Former Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall yesterday filed an action in the High Court challenging government’s decision to deposit the US$18M bonus received from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited and Hess Guyana Exploration Limited into a Bank of Guyana account.

“The said sum …falls within the category of “revenues or other monies” contemplated by Article 216 of the Constitution as well as “all public monies” contemplated by Section 38 (1) of the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act, Chapter 73:02, and accordingly, must be credited fully and promptly paid into and form one Consolidated Fund”, Nandlall posited in court documents while listing several more grounds.

He was named as the applicant while the Attorney General of Guyana and the Minister of Finance are listed as the respondents…..