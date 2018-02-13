PM’s heart by-pass surgery successful – Harmon

Minister of State Joseph Harmon this afternoon said that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo today successfully underwent heart by-pass surgery in the United States.

A bulletin from the Ministry of the Presidency said that Nagamootoo is resting and recovering with his wife, Sita Nagamootoo, his children and other family members by his side.

Harmon said that the Prime Minister is expected to make a full and complete recovery in the coming weeks before returning to Guyana.

“The Government of Guyana wishes Prime Minister Nagamootoo well as he recuperates and extends its support to Mrs. Nagamootoo and the family during the recovery process”, the bulletin said.

The government announced yesterday that the PM would be undergoing bypass surgery today.