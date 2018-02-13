Trial of accused in elderly remigrant’s murder begins tomorrow

The trial of Kevon Alfred, who is accused of murdering 75-year-old remigrant Joyce Lewis, will commence tomorrow morning before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

A jury was empanelled yesterday morning to hear the case.

The indictment against Alfred is that he murdered Lewis during a robbery, between March 25th and March 26th, 2014.

He has denied the charge.

Alfred is being represented by attorney Stanley Moore, while the state is being represented by prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Narissa Leander and Tiffini Lyken, who together will be calling 15 witnesses.