Trial of accused in elderly remigrant’s murder begins tomorrow

The trial of Kevon Alfred, who is accused of murdering 75-year-old remigrant Joyce Lewis, will commence tomorrow morning before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.
A jury was empanelled yesterday morning to hear the case.
The indictment against Alfred is that he murdered Lewis during a robbery, between March 25th and March 26th, 2014.
He has denied the charge.
Alfred is being represented by attorney Stanley Moore, while the state is being represented by prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Narissa Leander and Tiffini Lyken, who together will be calling 15 witnesses.
Young king Helon defeats veterans
(Trinidad Guardian) Youth triumphed over experience at the Calypso Monarch competition on Sunday night as 24-year-old relative newcomer Helon Francis beat out a host of veteran calypsonians to claim his first crown.
GWI asked to produce financials to support application for rate hikes
The first public hearing to discuss the proposed rate changes by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) saw fierce opposition yesterday from the citizenry, who called for the utility company to produce a record of its accounts before proceeding any further.
Porter fatally stabbed by drinking buddy
A porter was fatally stabbed by his drinking partner during an argument at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday night.
Canal No. 2 teen electrocuted by fallen live wire
A 17-year-old of Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, was electrocuted after a live wire fell on him on Sunday night and the Guyana Power and Light Inc.
Cop accused of raping fellow rank at hotel
The police are investigating the alleged rape of a special constable at a city hotel last Saturday morning.