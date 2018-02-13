Two remanded on ganja trafficking charges

A miner and a mason were yesterday remanded to prison after being read separate charges for alleged possession of cannabis for trafficking.

Sean David, 51, a father of seven, stood before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read a charge which stated that on February 9th, at Itaballi checkpoint, he had 1,181 grammes (equivalent to 2.6 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

David, of 104 Third Street, Alberttown, denied the charge…..