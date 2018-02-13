West Coast Berbice goldsmith shot in attempted robbery

A West Coast Berbice goldsmith, who offers door-to-door service was shot at Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice after a lone gunman attempted to rob him sometime after 5 pm on Sunday.
Namdeo Dilchand, also known as “Nam”, 54, of Experiment Village, West Coast Berbice sustained a gunshot wound in his right thigh. The man was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he has since been admitted.
According to information gathered, Dilchand while in the process of conducting his business in Welfare Street, Canefield Settlement, exited one of his customer’s yard, after reportedly receiving payment which was owed to him for a gold band…..
Young king Helon defeats veterans
(Trinidad Guardian) Youth triumphed over experience at the Calypso Monarch competition on Sunday night as 24-year-old relative newcomer Helon Francis beat out a host of veteran calypsonians to claim his first crown.
GWI asked to produce financials to support application for rate hikes
The first public hearing to discuss the proposed rate changes by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) saw fierce opposition yesterday from the citizenry, who called for the utility company to produce a record of its accounts before proceeding any further.
Porter fatally stabbed by drinking buddy
A porter was fatally stabbed by his drinking partner during an argument at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Sunday night.
Canal No. 2 teen electrocuted by fallen live wire
A 17-year-old of Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, was electrocuted after a live wire fell on him on Sunday night and the Guyana Power and Light Inc.
Cop accused of raping fellow rank at hotel
The police are investigating the alleged rape of a special constable at a city hotel last Saturday morning.