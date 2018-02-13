West Coast Berbice goldsmith shot in attempted robbery

A West Coast Berbice goldsmith, who offers door-to-door service was shot at Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice after a lone gunman attempted to rob him sometime after 5 pm on Sunday.

Namdeo Dilchand, also known as “Nam”, 54, of Experiment Village, West Coast Berbice sustained a gunshot wound in his right thigh. The man was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he has since been admitted.

According to information gathered, Dilchand while in the process of conducting his business in Welfare Street, Canefield Settlement, exited one of his customer’s yard, after reportedly receiving payment which was owed to him for a gold band…..