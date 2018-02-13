Woman stabbed at Charity Waterfront, husband in custody

A housewife who was about 4 pm yesterday stabbed multiple times about her body by her husband at the Charity Water Front, Essequibo Coast, underwent emergency surgery and is presently in a serious condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Charity Hospital, police say.
The suspect who fled the scene, has been apprehended and is assisting with the investigation; he has admitted to committing the act, the police say.
An investigation has revealed that Shenella Marks, 23, moved out of their matrimonial home at Westbury, Essequibo Coast about a month ago because of constant domestic abuse by her 36 year-old husband and went to live with her parents at Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon River, along with their eight year-old son.
Currently, the suspect has a pending criminal charge of assault committed on the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
PM’s heart by-pass surgery successful – Harmon
Minister of State Joseph Harmon this afternoon said that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo today successfully underwent heart by-pass surgery in the United States.
East La Penitence men charged with murder of money changer
Kerwin Cordel DosSantos c/d Buffy, 24, a labourer of East La Penitence Squatting Area and George Hope c/d Gregory, 24, of HUU Freeman Street, East La Penitence were today charged with murder in the course or furtherance of a robbery committed on Shawn Nurse c/d Fabulous, police say.
Cops arrest six in operation against carjackers
Police ranks in ‘A’ Division during a 10-hour operation which concluded at 3 this morning at Kurukururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, arrested six persons as part of a crackdown on carjackers.
Young king Helon defeats veterans
(Trinidad Guardian) Youth triumphed over experience at the Calypso Monarch competition on Sunday night as 24-year-old relative newcomer Helon Francis beat out a host of veteran calypsonians to claim his first crown.
GWI asked to produce financials to support application for rate hikes
The first public hearing to discuss the proposed rate changes by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) saw fierce opposition yesterday from the citizenry, who called for the utility company to produce a record of its accounts before proceeding any further.