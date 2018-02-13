Woman stabbed at Charity Waterfront, husband in custody

A housewife who was about 4 pm yesterday stabbed multiple times about her body by her husband at the Charity Water Front, Essequibo Coast, underwent emergency surgery and is presently in a serious condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Charity Hospital, police say.

The suspect who fled the scene, has been apprehended and is assisting with the investigation; he has admitted to committing the act, the police say.

An investigation has revealed that Shenella Marks, 23, moved out of their matrimonial home at Westbury, Essequibo Coast about a month ago because of constant domestic abuse by her 36 year-old husband and went to live with her parents at Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon River, along with their eight year-old son.

Currently, the suspect has a pending criminal charge of assault committed on the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.