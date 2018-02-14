Central High closure on hold -Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday announced that the closure of the Central High School will be put on hold while it explores other avenues to house the students comfortably.

It was stated in a press release issued yesterday that the decision was made during a meeting held between the ministry, the Central High School Board, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and representatives of the Guyana Teachers’ Union.

On Friday, the ministry’s Public Relations Officer Brushell Blackman had told Stabroek News that a meeting would be set up with the relevant stakeholders to discuss the plans for the school…..