Cops arrest two more in fight against carjacking

Two more persons have been arrested and four other suspected stolen vehicles seized during police operation in Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway last night.
Acting on information, the police say that ranks commanded by a senior officer proceeded to a location at Yarrowkabra and found a black Premio PMM 6979 which is suspected to have been stolen.
Shortly after, the team went to another location in Yarrowkabra and arrested a 39-year-old taxi driver on whose premises two dirt bikes (a red and black Honda Tornado and a CRF Honda 150) suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, were found.
As the search continues, a 22-year-old taxi driver of Chand Sand Road, Timehri was apparently alerted to the police’s operation and quickly handed over to the police at Timehri, a beige Spacio motor car # PPP 82, which he alleged was given to him to work as a taxi since last Thursday by a named individual who is in police custody. He (taxi driver) was also arrested.
The vehicles are all lodged at the Brickdam Police Station.
Ex-student kills 17 in shooting spree at Florida high school
PARKLAND, Fla., (Reuters) – A 19-year-old gunman opened fire today at a Florida high school he had previously been expelled from, killing 17 people before he was arrested by police, authorities said.
Lindo Creek inquiry set for tomorrow
The Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry (CoI) will begin public hearings tomorrow at the Waterloo Street-based Department of Public Service.
Unions at UG strongly opposed to how gov’t composing university council
Unions at the University of Guyana (UG) have strongly objected to the manner in which the government is composing the institution’s 26-member council.
One killed, 2 escape death in T&T shooting
(Trinidad Guardian) Denyse Bailey grabbed her three daughters and hid in her bedroom after a gunman opened fire on her house, killing her son-in-law and injuring another relative on Monday.
South African police raid Gupta home, pressure cranks up on Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Heavily armed South African police raided the luxury home of the Gupta family today as part of a probe into allegations the three brothers had corrupt links to President Jacob Zuma, who has been ordered by the ruling ANC to quit as head of state.