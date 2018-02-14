Cops arrest two more in fight against carjacking

Two more persons have been arrested and four other suspected stolen vehicles seized during police operation in Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway last night.

Acting on information, the police say that ranks commanded by a senior officer proceeded to a location at Yarrowkabra and found a black Premio PMM 6979 which is suspected to have been stolen.

Shortly after, the team went to another location in Yarrowkabra and arrested a 39-year-old taxi driver on whose premises two dirt bikes (a red and black Honda Tornado and a CRF Honda 150) suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, were found.

As the search continues, a 22-year-old taxi driver of Chand Sand Road, Timehri was apparently alerted to the police’s operation and quickly handed over to the police at Timehri, a beige Spacio motor car # PPP 82, which he alleged was given to him to work as a taxi since last Thursday by a named individual who is in police custody. He (taxi driver) was also arrested.

The vehicles are all lodged at the Brickdam Police Station.