ExxonMobil targeting US critics, lawyers with court action

ExxonMobil has gone on the offensive against those who have taken the oil giant to court in a series of Climate Change lawsuits. The company is going after the lawyers taking it to court in an apparent attempt to reframe itself as the victim of a conspiracy.
According to a Bloom-berg report, New York City and eight California cities and counties, including San Francisco and Oak-land, have sued Exxon and other oil and gas companies.
These cities allege that oil companies ….
Unions at UG strongly opposed to how gov’t composing university council
Unions at the University of Guyana (UG) have strongly objected to the manner in which the government is composing the institution’s 26-member council.
One killed, 2 escape death in T&T shooting
(Trinidad Guardian) Denyse Bailey grabbed her three daughters and hid in her bedroom after a gunman opened fire on her house, killing her son-in-law and injuring another relative on Monday.
South African police raid Gupta home, pressure cranks up on Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Heavily armed South African police raided the luxury home of the Gupta family today as part of a probe into allegations the three brothers had corrupt links to President Jacob Zuma, who has been ordered by the ruling ANC to quit as head of state.
Six more arrested, two vehicles recovered as probe into carjacking ring continues
Following a 10-hour operation which concluded at 3 am at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way, six more persons were arrested yesterday as part of the ongoing investigation of a major carjacking ring, bringing the total number of persons in custody to 13.
Two charged with murdering money changer during robbery
Two men were yesterday charged and remanded to prison over the murder of America Street money changer Shawn Nurse, who was gunned during a robbery just over a week ago.