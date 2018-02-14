Over 600 Mashramani vending spots still available -M&CC

More than 600 spots overlooking the Mashramani parade route in Georgetown are still available for vendors, but no vending or picnicking will be allowed to take place along Vlissengen Road, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) announced yesterday.

It was stated that approximately 230 spaces have already been designated to vendors, and those desirous of renting the remaining spots are encouraged to do so as early as possible before the February 23rd event.

The Mashramani parade will begin at Thomas Road and Albert Street, then proceed east onto Vlissengen Road, then continue to D’Urban Park, entering through the south western entrance…..