Police inspector dies in Pirara crash

A father of two, Police Inspector Ian Welch is dead following an accident yesterday some distance away from the Pirara Bridge in Region 9.

‘F’ Division Commander Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram told Stabroek News last evening that the accident occurred at around 4pm while Welch and others were on patrol.

The resident of Rose Hall who was transferred from B division last year is the only fatality but several other policemen are currently seeking medical attention at the Lethem Hospital.

Stabroek News understands that the vehicle suffered a blow out of it right rear tyre. This caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to roll over several times, resulting in Welch’s death and injuries to three others.